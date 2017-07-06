What Buhari, Osinbajo Told Me About Ibrahim Magu And EFCC - Nasir El-Rufai - The Herald Nigeria

The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed what the President, Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo told him regarding the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Kaduna State Governor while speaking today revealed that the president and his vice president have both vowed to keep Ibrahim Magu in office for as ong as they remain in office.

El-Rufai made this comments days after the Senate demanded the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to relieve the acting EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu of his duties as the head of the anti-corruption agency following their second rejection of his nomination as the head of the agency.

The Kaduna State Governor while representing the President at the launch of EFCC’s zonal office in Kaduna state today said: “Two weeks ago, I discussed the EFCC and your appointment with President Muhammadu Buhari and he told me in no uncertain terms that he has every confidence in you and in the commission and the work that you have been doing. and as long as he is President, you will remain the chairman of the EFCC.

“Last night, I spoke with President Yemi Osinbajo who reconfirmed the position of the president and told me that as long as he remains acting president or Vice President, Ibrahim Magu will remain the chairman of the EFCC. That is the only message from the President. So for those thinking that corruption is winning the war, Magu will remain their nightmare for the next two years or six years as the case may be.”

