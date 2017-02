The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has on his social media page reveled that he spoke to the president, Muhammadu Buhari yesterday.

Yakubu Dogara’s tweet came after the Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki tweeted that he also spoke with the president in a telephone conversation.

Yakubu Dogara in his tweets also revealed that the President discussed the condition of Nigerians with him.

Nigerians on social media also reacted to the tweets.

