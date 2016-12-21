What Every Woman Wants Sexually - Stella Damasus - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has advised women on what to do if their husbands are truly satisfying their sexual needs.

The actress in a new episode of her “Stella Damasus Diaries” advised women to desist from sharing their husband’s sexual prowess with other women.

She noted that sharing such intimate aspect may paint pictures in other women’s heads.

She said: “Every woman wants to be satisfied sexually. If you are a woman and your husband is satisfying you sexually, just say thank God and keep it to yourself.”

Watch the series below:

https://youtu.be/lftRkhOTG0s

