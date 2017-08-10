What Will Happen If I'm Re-arrested - Nnamdi Kanu - The Herald Nigeria

The embattled leader of pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has spoken up on the move to re-arrest him.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, had recently revealed why the Nigerian Police is yet to re-arrest the pro-Biafra group leader.

Speaking in response, Nnamdi Kanu stated that his re-arrest will only serve to hasten the actualization of Biafra in the country.

Speaking in Umuahia, the leader of the pro-Biafra group noted that nobody can restrict his movement in any part of the counrty. The statement comes after he had revealed his plans to visit Lagos and Kaduna states.

Stating that he is not bothered by the threats posed against him by some persons in government, the embattled leader of the group noted: “If you arrest me, Biafra will come even quicker than we anticipate. I am not afraid of being arrested. I have been there before and if need be, I will also be there again.

“I will be very happy if they re-arrest me. If we are hoping for 90% compliance with the boycott of Anambra State Governorship election, my arrest will make the compliance 100 %.”

Coming after a protest was staged in Abuja by members of the Arewa Youth Forum against him, Nnamdi Kanu added: “But why will I be re-arrested and nobody is going to arrest Tanko Yakassai or Ango Abdulahi because of what they have been saying? Is it because they are Fulani? They own Nigeria? They are immuned to arrest? Is arrest only meant for Biafrans and not for Fulani?

“Who will arrest Lawal Daura of DSS for flouting court order to release Bright Chimezie Isinwa of IPOB? The Fulanis say whatever they like and go free and nobody holds them accountable because they own Nigeria.”

He further maintained that he goes “anywhere I want to go. I don’t listen to threats. They motivate me rather than dampen my spirit. That thing people say I cannot do is what I love to do. When the time comes, I will go to Lagos if I have to go to Lagos.

“I have friends with connections in Lagos, Fani Fayode is my friend and he is in Lagos. If I try to visit him in Yoruba land, then I must see him in Lagos”.

Speaking on the hate song which has since gone viral in the north, coming after the Arewa Youth Group and a Coalition of Northern Youth Groups issued a 90-day ultimatum to Igbos living in the north, Nnamdi Kanu stated: “I completely disagree with them. They are the pioneers of hate speech. Go through the text of speeches made by Ango Abdulahim, Tanko Yakassia or the ones made by one Abubarkar. Are those ones not hate speeches? Unfortunately, I blame the deplorable state of education in Nigeria because they don’t know what hate speech is all about.

“Does asking for self determination amount to hate speech? Or asking for referendum hate speech? Where did they go to school? I think they need to invest more in education because self determination is no way equal to war or hate speech.”

