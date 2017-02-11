 What Women Should Do To Their Cheating Husbands - Actress Advises Women - The Herald Nigeria

What Women Should Do To Their Cheating Husbands – Actress Advises Women

A Ghanaian actress, Ellen Korkor Asante has in her own view advised married women on how well to handle their cheating husbands.

The actress in a video released online advised women married to chronic cheats to support their husband and his cheating ministry by buying him more condom and handing them to him on his way out of the house.

Asante in the video said: “When he is going out, don’t stop him. Infact, give him a condom to protect himself.

“Then when he is in his 70s and bed ridden with stroke, wear that sexy underwear before him, apply some powder, shake your bum and go out and sleep with young men…those in their 20s.”

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar