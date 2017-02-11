What Women Should Do To Their Cheating Husbands - Actress Advises Women - The Herald Nigeria

A Ghanaian actress, Ellen Korkor Asante has in her own view advised married women on how well to handle their cheating husbands.

The actress in a video released online advised women married to chronic cheats to support their husband and his cheating ministry by buying him more condom and handing them to him on his way out of the house.

Asante in the video said: “When he is going out, don’t stop him. Infact, give him a condom to protect himself.

“Then when he is in his 70s and bed ridden with stroke, wear that sexy underwear before him, apply some powder, shake your bum and go out and sleep with young men…those in their 20s.”

