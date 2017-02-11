Where Is My President? - The Herald Nigeria

Where is My President?

I woke up this morning to the sound of Celine Dion, it was so beautiful that her voice made me care-less about the bites and sound of the mosquitoes as they laid seige on me like Shekau, but there was another voice in the background, at first I was struggling to pin-point this voice, but it became increasingly louder and provided a contrast to Celine’s.

Little did I know this was Bubu’s voice and he was screaming “I’m Alive”. I have no intel as to where and when this song was recorded, but it’s a great feeling to find out that my President had teamed up with Celine Dion to remix her popular song “I’m Alive” and I must give due credits to Alhaji Lai Muhammed as the producer, who keeps talking in the face of distraction by the opposition who are to be blamed for our present condition.

I exhausted all my data searching for my President on Google. Was I being prevented by viruses or is there some fire walls on this system? If yes, how do I quench this fire before it engulfs the entire country like it did Mexico when the British Petroleum spilled massive oil on its coast. But who cares about the plight of our people here, especially those in the Niger-Delta, who have been “Shell-ed” non-stop and with no visit by Mr President, only God knows when/if the Ogoni clean up will be undertaken by LAWMA.

Despite all all these obstacles, I still didn’t give up my search for the President. How can I believe my ears when I hear that both the Acting President and the Senate President had spoken to Mr President. A tale of three Presidents, the people are gathered under the mahogany tree listening as the sunsets. What if I had Eavesdropped on their conversation, would that have been acceptable by Adam, because we need to remember that leadership is Nigeria is still fully Patriarchal.

The next time Mr President speaks, the conversation should be on speaker phone, in the presence of Dogara, maybe the entire country will be able to hear the voice of their president. This will surely reduce the gossip mills who saw the president in a critical condition, and such fake news are now becoming alternative facts in the absence of a convincing message from the administration.

The situation is neither hot nor cold, one minute a statement is released that Mr President is “hale & hearty” and we are admonished to pray for his health the next minute, the third minute, they say he is waiting for medical results. No one knows what will happen in the fourth minute. Like the saying “what goes around, comes around” even though it all seems like a dejavu, we are now in a situation where anything goes, and no citizen can predict what comes next.

I have a dream that one day in Nigeria, our leaders will be having their medical treatments at the general hospitals across the country, so that we won’t have to start applying for visas before we can take flowers to visit them.

He that have ears, let him listen to the voice of the people, their tears is already drowning the cities while their wailings are louder than the street symphonies. As it’s said that “he who pays the piper dictates the tune” the people dictate the outcome of elections and when these seats become empty in 2019, they will be heavily armed to get their messages across, with their votes.”

Sent from my iPhone

Email: iamayoakinwande@gmai l.com Ayo AKinwande, a Visual Artist writes from Lagos, Nigeria.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment