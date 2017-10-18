The recent happenings in our nation have led to the question, where is president Buhari? The answer remains a deafening silence. A lot of drama has been unfolding and revealing itself since the inception of this administration, hardly would a day pass by that we won’t be inundated with series corruption cases from our public officials and institutions. And Nigerians have begun asking the change they voted for?

The emergence of president Buhari as president was welcomed as a great departure from the ugly past and many thought his coming would cleanse our polity of the hydra headed monster called corruption but with the drama unfolding from the top, many Nigerians are asking, where is the change they promised us?

On September 13th, Gov. Wike of Rivers State held a press conference alleging that the head of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Rivers State was behind series of armed robbery incidents and kidnapping in the state with evidence of a picture of a SARS member gunned down in an operation by the squad of IG of police, Gov. Wike stated that the SARS Commander was planted in the state to sabotage the security architecture of Rivers and create an atmosphere of fear and called on the Inspector General of Police and the Federal Government to stop playing politics with crime and save Rivers state from insecurity, the Inspector General of police waved the allegations aside while briefing journalists, he stated everyone has right of self-expression and the allegations do not make sense to him, describing the allegation as nonsense. Since Gov. Wike made the implicating allegation against the Nigerian police, people have been asking the question, where is president Buhari?

The Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) has been in the news for the wrong reasons. The relationship between the Minister of State, Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu and the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) Dr. Maikanti Bello has gone soar after a letter written to the president by Ibe Kachukwu was leaked to the press exposing the unprofessional conduct of the Group Managing Director, NNPC which includes the award of contract worth billions of dollars without following due process, and other acts of insubordination.

At the presidency, there are several allegations the seat of the president has been hijacked by a powerful bloc from the North, they decide who or what they want the president to see or give approval. There have been reported cases of insubordination between the junior minsters and their senior counter parts. People are still asking the outcome of the probe of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachair Lawal over the involvement of his companies in the controversy surrounding the welfare of Internally Displace Persons, IDP in the North East.

The issue of insecurity and the killer Fulani herdsmen and the wanton killing of people are still national issues yet to be curbed and the APC led Federal Government are yet to fulfill their major campaign promises. Rather, it has been accusation and counter accusations and blame games.

As the drama continues to unravel, Nigerians are watching in disbelief, the body language of president Buhari. In discordant tunes, one question has continued to reverberate across the country, where is president Buhari?

Joe Onwukeme

@unjoerated

[email protected]

