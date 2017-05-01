WhereIsBuhari Trends As Nigerians Demand To See Mr. President - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians on social media are currently demanding to see the president after a report surfaced online regarding the president’s health status.

Recall that the president who took 51 days off for a medical vacation in the United Kingdom had upon his return said he will be returning for more medical check ups but has since been in the country.

The latest report which hold that some cabal are forcing the president to stay in the country despite his inability to eat and drink has however sparked concerns as Nigerians are calling to see the president.

With this in mind, Nigerians took to their social media page to float the hashtag #WhereIsBuhari demanding to see the president after the presidency debunked the report that the president is being fed intravenously.

See some of the tweets below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment