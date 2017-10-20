The Kiru Local Government Council of Kano State revealed that about 11 children have died of whooping cough at Kankwana village.

According to a statement issued by the Information Officer of the local government council, Mallam Rabiu Khalil, about 40 other children are affected by the same disease and are receiving medical attention.

The council’s Health Officer, Mallam Hassan Adamu, who initially confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, however, assured the people of government’s effort to contain the outbreak.

Mallam Yakubu Sani, a representative of the World Health Organisation, in the area, attributed the outbreak to poor routine immunisation and inadequate health mobilisation activities.

Alhaji Hamza Bayero, district head of the area, urged government to provide emergency medical care to residents to prevent further spread of the disease.

