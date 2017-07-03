Why 70 Percent Of Marriages In Nigeria Fail Nowadays - Nigerian Man Reveals - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian Philanthropist, Ezeugo Okechukwu David has revealed the reason why most marriages in the country fail nowadays.

The philanthropist and founder of David Ezeugo Foundation, took to his social media page on Instagram to reveal that most ladies who bleach are incapable of maintaining a proper home.

The light-skinned man who hailed dark and beautiful ladies wrote: “The Sun ☀is still the Best photo Filter 😁, makes your Skin Flawless, spotless and Blemish Free. It is Nigerian girls Bleaching Association(NGBA) worst Enemy.”

He added: “Keep bleaching from black to yellow my sister, but don’t Forget that 70% of failed Marriages in Nigeria comes from girls that Bleach. After they’ll write Cowbell Milk Essay competition about how their Marriage Crashed and their fellow Bleaching Mama’s Comment “Awww you’re such a Strong woman” Umu Iberibe..

“Shout out to all the Beautiful dark skin ladies and the Original God made light skin girls. God bless y’all for being Original.”

