Despite her public support for Atiku Abubakar and the ensuing calls for her sack, there will be no action against Minister for Women affairs, Aisha Alhassan.

The Minister who is in charge of the welfare of the Chibok girls also publicly supported Atiku Abubakar and his claim to Presidency in 2019.

This had caused a major stir with many calling for her to be fired, but according to reports, this might be a bad move.

The Independent reports that according to sources within the Presidency, firing Alhassan could bring about instability in the government as there are other people in key positions who are Atiku loyalists and could walk away from their jobs if any action is taken against the Minister.

The sources also stated that while Buhari has the power to fire Alhassan, such a move might be deemed dictatorial.

The source said; “The two options available now is if the minister voluntarily resigns or the president carries out a cabinet reshuffle. If she is among those shown the way out, people will read less meaning to it than when she is the only person that was sacked. After all, many Nigerians agree that the cabinet is long overdue for rejigging.

“I don’t think the president will fire Allhassan as some people are advocating. Doing so will cause chaos in the government. Aside from Alhassan, don’t forget that Mallam Garba Shehu is also another loyalist of Atiku. There are several others in the presidency who may show solidarity with Alhassan and this will not augur well for the government”

According to the Independent another source said; “The minister may resign her position anytime from now. Some of her loyalists who have already seen the direction things are heading are already pressuring her to throw in the towel now. They believe that will be an honourable thing to do than being disgraced through sack”.

