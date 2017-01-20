Why Buhari Deserves His Short Vacation - Femi Adesina - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the decision of the president, Muhammadu Buhari to embark on a 10-day medical vacation to the United Kingdom, there have been several reactions from the citizen as the president’s latest trip marks his third ‘short vacation’ in the space of one year.

Defending the president’s decision after he left the country yesterday, the Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, noted that Buhari deserves to go on the vacation.

He added that even God rested on the 7th day after embarking on creation of the Earth.

Speaking to state house correspondents, Femi Adesina said: “The president is going to rest. You know that God did work of creation for six days and on the seventh day he rested.

“So if God needed to rest, how much more human being? So the president is just going to rest and the statement we have released is straightforward.

“He will go on this leave and during the leave he will do routine medical checkups.”

