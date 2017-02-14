Why Buhari Chose Overseas Health Care Package - Health Minister Opens Up - The Herald Nigeria

The Health Minster has revealed the reason behind president Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to travel out of the country for his medical check up and treatment.

The Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole, while speaking with newsmen during the inauguration of the Central Pharmacy Store and Maternity Building at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex , Ile Ife said that the president’s decision was backed by his doctors’ advice.

The Health Minister in reaction to several opinion in the media regarding the president’s health said Buhari acted on the advice given to him by his personal doctors.

He said: “I won’t describe it as a large volume but we still have people travelling abroad.

“One, it is a matter of choice and secondly, there is what is called bonding between a doctor and his patient irrespective of where the doctor is and that creates a problem, the patient may not want to see a new doctor.

“If a patient is seeing a particular doctor and that doctor is not around he may likely wait. You don’t want to be examined by a new doctor, you don’t want to start all over again. It is one of the reasons and you can’t take it away.”

Adewole further added: “The President is the best person to speak on this, he is our leader but also a private citizen. He is entitled to making a choice which will be influenced largely by the advice of his doctor.”

