Why Buhari Was Not Invited To Trump's Inauguration - Presidency - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The presidency has reacted to calls from the public regarding the president, Muhammadu Buhari’s non-invitation to the United States president-elect, Donald J. Trump’s inauguration.

Recall that the former president, Goodluck Jonathan had been invited for the event which has created much controversy leading up to it.

Deji Adeyanju took to his social media page to call out the presidency noting the fact that the former president was invited while the incumbent president was not and in reaction, Garba Shehu, replied:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment