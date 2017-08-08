Why Buhari's Administration Will Not Succeed - Cleric - The Herald Nigeria

A cleric has stated that the former Governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi is responsible for the failure of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The cleric, Bishop Seun Adeoye stated that the now Minister of Transportation needs to tender his unreserved apology to some people in the country before the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration starts to record success in its dealings.

The cleric, the presiding Bishop of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministry, SGTM, Rehoboth Arena, Okinni made this known in a statement issued in Osogbo, Osun State.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, the cleric explained that the APC-led government’s success is being inhibited by God.

He added: “Virtually all those who led Buhari’s campaign including the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo were guilty of using all sorts of blackmail and falsehood to get this government into office but Amaechi was the major culprit.

“It was Amaechi as the Director General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation who told the world that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan bribed Christian leaders with a whopping N6billion. He refused to mention who collected the money and who they shared the same to.”

He continued: “Following this unguided statement by Amaechi, many innocent pastors were ridiculed and abused by Nigerians. It came to a point that parishioners even did not trust their priests again. I am one of those who prayed for Buhari to get well quickly.

“The Lord has assured that he will heal the president and that he won’t die in office but this government can’t get anything right until Amaechi and others apologise to those they deliberately maligned during the campaign.

“It is clear that rather than this government breaking new ground; it is still struggling over the economy, security and power generation. The president has been on sick bed for months. Blood of hundreds of innocent Nigerians have been shed unnecessarily since this government came on board in May 2015.

“Truth must be told; Amaechi offended men of God. He laid accusation on all pastors without justification. He must tender an unreserved public apology and I am sure pastors around the country will rally round and pray from the deep of their hearts for peace in our land and total restoration and recovery of the economy.

“You cannot mock God and go away with it. Men of God are His representatives on earth. If you mock pastors, you mock God. If you lie against them, you lie against God. I am confident that with a sincere apology from Amaechi, in particular, those who sit and fold their arms watching the nation’s events as they unfold will rise up and help in prayers and we will see God healing this land.”

The cleric further stated that the Transport Minister and others in his cohort must humble themselves and seek forgiveness from the people they’ve offended during their struggle for Buhari’s win during the 2015 general elections.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment