The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof. Kolapo Olusola revealed why Governor Ayodele Fayose wants him to succeed him as the state’s governor.

he also revealed that Fayose decided to pick him as his running mate in 2014 governorship election owing to his strong intellectual competence and honesty.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti at the ‘Ekiti ‘State Students’ Summit 2017’ organised by the Federation of Ekiti State Students’ Union (FESSU) on Saturday, Olusola said the country may witness a dire consequences of allowing youths to be relegated without recognition in terms of employment and policy-making processes if proper steps are not taken.

The deputy governor, who spoke on the theme of the Summit ‘Youthfulness and Usefulness’, urged the youths to refrain from cultism, robbery, prostitution and other social vices, saying this remains the only way they can achieve greatness in life.

Olusola was an Associate Professor of Building Technology at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife before his nomination as Fayose’s deputy.

At the event, FESSU, through its President, Com. Peter Idowu Adewumi, gave awards to a member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Samuel Omotoso, Commissioner for Agriculture in Ekiti, Hon. Kehinde Odebunmi, the Provost of the College of Science and Technology, Ijero Ekiti and a young medical doctor, Miss Aarinola Olaiya.

Those who delivered lectures included: Vice Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Prof Samuel Oye Bandele, a lecturer at the Department of Criminology and Security Studies, Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Barrister Ayodeji Ige and the Commissioner for Education in Ekiti, Mr. Jide Eegunjobi.

Olusola, who has been picked by Fayose as his preferred successor in 2018 said: “Governor Fayose and the PDP had earlier been considering someone, but they said he was not intellectually capable.

“But when my name was presented to the party and I was interviewed, they said I was qualified intellectually and morally, so you must strive hard in life to have good and sound education”, he advised.

He expressed regret at how the glories of some students were being cut off due to involvement in cultism, robbery, prostitution and other sharp practices.

The FESSU’s president said Ekiti is greatly endowed with productive youths who can do the state proud if their potentials are harnessed.

Adewumi praised the government for paying serious attentions to the issue of bursary and scholarship, saying the anti-cultism law enacted by the government will help in redirecting the psyche of bad students and make them toe the path of honour and dignity.

The EKSU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Bandele, advised the students against misguided and unscrupulous acts, saying “with this anti-cultism law, I know youths will come to their senses because no one will want to die by hanging.

“There is every reason for students to be focused; youths are the leaders of tomorrow. Make use of your God endowed energy in the most productive way, don’t indulge in frivolities, be focused and have a target and if you have these qualities, sky remains your starting point”, he said.

