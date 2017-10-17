Suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the sealing of Intels, a company belonging to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, by the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) was meant to weaken him politically ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Reacting to the media reports of the sealing of the logistic company, Comrade Frank in a statement Monday in Abuja warned federal government agencies, including FIRS not to drag itself into the politics of 2019 elections.

According to the statement; “This is not the time to play politics with the issues of governance. Could it be another ploy to weaken Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ahead of his perceived ambition for 2019?”

While condemning the action of FIRS, Frank noted: “It is pertinent to note that in the history, since the establishment of Intels, no federal government has ever persecuted the company like this present government. The action of the FIRS, NPA, and FTZ as agencies of government is and can be seen to as attempts to humiliate Atiku.

“How come FIRS just realized the non-payment of tax by Intels? The export free zone just realized that Intels is operating illegally. If the agencies just realized all these, it means they have shown total failure in discharging their duties. Let’s learn to follow due process,” he warned.

However, asking the presidency to promptly intervene before it gets out of hands, Comrade Frank added: “I want to believe that the presidency is not aware of this overbearing and overzealousness on the part of these government agencies. By this, I ask the presidency to promptly intervene in this matter before it gets late.”

He further warned the government agencies to thread carefully, stressing: “my thoughts are that some political leaders who are afraid of his profile and hell-bent on truncating his perceived ambition are behind all these.

“The good news is that no matter what these agencies of government do, the prerogative and his decision to run for presidency come 2019 is his fundamental right and rightly so if he so desires. Nigeria, as it is today, has a lot going on and this latest brazen acts by government agencies is the least on the minds of Nigerians.

