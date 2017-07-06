Why God Allowed Recession In Nigeria - APC National Chairman - The Herald Nigeria

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has justified the reason why Nigeria plunged into recession.

The National Chairman of the ruling party who described the economic recession as the handiwork of God noted that it was aimed at boosting the Nigerian agricultural sector.

John Odigie-Oyegun noted that the economic state of the country forced government at all levels to invest in Agriculture noting that the Nigeria will emerge from economic recession to become one of the greatest exporters of farm produce.

Speaking at the 61st Annual General Meeting of ADAN at the University of Benin, Benin City, the APC National Chairman said: “It is no longer a matter of choice that we must divert to agriculture.

“Agriculture is about 70% of our growth and if we can generate even a 3% growth, which marches the rate of our population growth, then you would have stabilized the whole vision.

“But if you can make it 4%, 5%, you would have changed the living standard of the majority of Nigerians. Agriculture is a big business that we can profit from and we thank God for bringing us to this state. Today, agriculture has become the Cinderella and we are committed to making it an alternative source of income.”

