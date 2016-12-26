Why I Accepted My Defeat To Akeredolu - Jegede - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 26 governorship election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has said that he decided not to challenge the result of the last governorship election won by Chief Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress in order to move on as a statesman despite the glaring conspiracy against his mandate.

He further said that the PDP will get back to its feet very soon.

Jegede, in a Christmas message issued in Akure on Sunday to felicitate with Christians, urged the people of the state to embrace peace, love and unity.

According to him, though the outcome of the election was not expected, he accepted the result in the spirit of sportsmanship and sent his congratulatory message to the winner.

He said, “We were in the contest neither for self-seeking (motive) nor pettiness, but for service and value. Despite the noted and obvious infractions against our mandate, it is now time to move on. Tomorrow is another day.”

Jegede expressed appreciation to Governor Olusegun Mimiko, the PDP National leadership under Senator Ahmed Markafi, the Ondo State executive of the party led by Mr. Clement Faboyede, residents of Ondo State, the Nigerian judiciary, religious leaders, opinion molders and the media.

“I appeal to PDP faithful to remain steadfast as we endure the trying times that may lie ahead. I am confident that we will, in due course, bounce back to reckoning with God and the people on our side,” he said.

Jegede also charged Christians in the state to see Christmas beyond the annual commemoration and reflect on its lessons of love, sacrifice, sharing and redemption.

He expressed optimism that the coming year would herald good tidings for the people.

He said, “We must learn from Christmas the imperative of love, even for adherents of other religions as this is how to promote peace and development.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Opeyemi Bamidele, has felicitated with Nigerian Christians as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, urging them to continue to have unwavering faith in God and hope in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to take Nigeria to the Promised Land.

Bamidele, in his congratulatory message signed by his media assistant, Ahmed Salami, exuded confidence that year 2017 would be a year of renaissance for the country.

He appealed to Christians to continue to live harmoniously with their Muslim brothers.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment