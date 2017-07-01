Why I Chose To Defend Billionaire Crime Lord, Evans Despite Media Backlash - Brave Nigerian Lawyer Reveals - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian legal practitioner based in Lagos, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has revealed the reason behind his decision to defend arrested billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme George Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans in court.

The Nigerian lawyer who seeks to prove Evans’ innocence before the court of law has since his decision to take up the case come under heavy criticism.

Ogungbeje who has since filed a lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris and three others over the continued detention of his client has revealed that those accusing him are ignorant of the law.

Speaking with Saturday Sun yesterday, Ogungbeje who cited the court verdict delivered by Lord Denning which was regarded as the most famous and influential judicial figure of the last century noted that “no matter the bases of the complaints of the cause of your crime, no matter how unpopular is the cause of your crime, no matter how bad is the cause of your crime, the legal practitioner has a duty to take up the cause, if he’s properly briefed and provided that person represents his client within the bounds of law.”

He further maintained: “That is my answer to your question. So, no matter the public opinion, I have the responsibility to take up the matter. We were properly briefed. So, our action is based on law. And we want to represent our client within the bounds of law, within the confines of law. So, if you for instance, you’re a journalist, if you brief me… you don’t want me to take up your cause, because people are saying negative things about you, or because people have condemned you and found you guilty before the media, that I should not take up your case?

“Look, let me tell you right away. We were briefed two weeks ago. And I told them to give me two weeks to think, whether I would take up the brief or not. I did my consultations. We consulted even journalists, you can go and make enquiries. I consulted my people. I consulted senior lawyers. So, have I done what is wrong by taking the cause of my clients? Forget what people say in the court of public of opinion.”

