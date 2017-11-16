Why I defected to APC—Garba

Governor of Taraba said he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) because there was no justice in his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said this in Jalingo on Thursday when he led his supporters to formally present themselves to the Secretariat of APC to join the party.

“I under studied APC over the few years and I have come to the conclusion that it is a place where Justice is done to all manner of people” he said.

Garba also said he decided to join APC to help in restructuring it to enable the party capture power in Taraba, come 2019.

He appealed to the people of the state to stand with APC in the build up to 2019general elections, to boot out PDP from the Government House.

Receiving the former acting governor and his supporters, the Acting Chairman of APC in the state, Alhaji Sani Chul, commended Garba for defecting to APC.

He expressed the hope that Carba’s action would boost the chances of the party in 2019 general elections.

Chul assured the former acting governor that he would enjoy all rights and privileges equally with the founding members.

The acting chairman , however, urged Garba to bring in his followers, his resources and wealth of experience to bear in building APC in Taraba.

