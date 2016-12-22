Why I Drank Insecticide After MMM Crashed - Participant - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A participant of the MMM Nigeria online money lending scheme who attempted to commit suicide by consuming insecticide has opened up on why he made an attempt on his life.

The scheme’s participant, Adakole, from Benue State disclosed that he had invested the sum of N300,000 into the scheme ahead of his wedding which has been scheduled for 28th of December.

Adakole following the news of the crash last week made an attempt on his life in Otukpo, Benue State.

Speaking on what led him to the act, Adakole while speaking during a radio program on Vision FM 92.1, Abuja said: “I came to Abuja here few months back in preparation for my wedding and my friend introduced me to the MMM thing. He told me about the benefit involved, though I was a bit hesitant about it but he succeeded in convincing me to register under him.

To be honest, I initially invested 20k into the scheme and I got 30 per cent the following month. The following month, I rendered help of N50k and I still got 30 per cent commission and my full investment back.

This time, I believed it was real and I decided to increase the money. Before then, my fiancée had warned me against it. So I went to my cooperative to obtain a loan and they gladly gave thinking it was for my wedding. I put in N750k last month, hopping than it would yield 30 per cent income this month only to wake up one morning to discover that my account has been suspended.

To be sincere, the best option I had then was to take my life, because I had thought of how I am going to face my woman. I didn’t even know when I took the insecticide. It was my guy, Fred who rescued me. My wedding is around the corner, I have been saving the money ahead of the wedding only to end up that way.

As we speak, I have not set my eyes on my woman. I put off my phone since then because the shame is much. My wedding is 8 days from now and I am confused. I just returned from the hospital. I don’t know what to do.”

