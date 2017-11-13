Former Federal Road Safety commission boss and governorship aspirant, Mr Osita Chidoka, has revealed the motive behind his decision to drive home the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kanu Nnamdi when he was released on bail.

It was speculated that the former minister of aviation, drove Kanu home for the sake of popularity and to achieve his governorship ambition.

Chidoka, who spoke on Sunday during a governorship debate organised by Channels Television, however, said, “If it was a popularity contest, I’m sure that candidate would have gone for it.”

“The issue is the fundamental philosophy of the right of individuals in a democracy to freely express themselves within the laws of the country.

“Once we have that right as enshrined in our Constitution, I believe we must respect it and if anybody violates the terms of our Constitution or our laws, then the law should take its course,” he added.

Candidates from five major political parties had a tough debate on Sunday, six days to the Anambra governorship election slated for November 18.

The aspirants are Chidoka of the United Progressive Party (UPP); and incumbent governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Others include Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Godwin Ezeemo of the Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA).

Explaining further why he drove the IPOB leader home, the former minister said any persons or groups found to be expressing grievances against the law should be punished.

He said that there was nothing wrong in driving Kanu home after he had been granted bail by the court, stressing that the law had taken its course on him.

Chidoka added that his intention was not to gain any form of popularity as claimed by to bridge the gap between the people of the South East and other parts of the country.

He said: “The law took its course on him (Kanu). He got bailed from a court, I now participated in ensuring that the bridge of communication between the angry young people in the South East and the rest of the country is a burden I believe I bear as a young minister.

“As a young former Chief Executive of the Federal Road Safety Corps, I believe I serve as a beautiful bridge; I serve as that bridge that connects the dreams of Nigeria with the people of Ndi-Igbo.”

