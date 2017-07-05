Why I Dumped Maddona - Tupac Shakur Confesses In Prison Letter - The Herald Nigeria

Rapper, Tupac Shakur has in a letter he wrote from prison revealed the reason behind his decision to break off his sexual relationship with American singer, Madonna.

The rapper in the emotional letter which he wrote from prison revealed that his decision to break off the relationship was because Madonna was white.

In the letter he wrote from jail, Tupac wrote: “For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting.”

The further bared his heart, “But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.”

Admitting that he hurt Madonna who was devastated by the rejection, Tupac wrote: “I never meant to hurt you.”

Tupac’s prison note in which he made this revelation will go up for auction between July 19 – 28 at Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

The starting bid on the letter is $100,000.

See copies of the letter below:

