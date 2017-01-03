Why I Married Two Women At Once - Nigerian Man Opens Up - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A Nigerian man who went viral following his decision to marry two women at once has given his reasons for making such move.

The accountancy graduate identified as Isyaka Dahiru from Nassarawa attributed his move to Love.

Mr. Dahiru stated that he loves both women dearly and therefore decided to marry them both especially because he had some marital issues with his ex-wife.

Speaking during a chat with Daily Nigerian on Sunday, Mr. Dahiru said: “I have been dating one of the wives, Rashida, since before I divorced my first wife. My life ambition was to marry only two wives. But after the divorce, I met Khadija at my workplace and I fell in love with her.

“There is good understanding among us. They call themselves sisters, eat together in the same plate. They are just sisters.

“I love them both with equal degree. They showed me deep love and care too. They possess everything I need in a woman. So I couldn’t resist marrying them both at a time.”

