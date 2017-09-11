Nigerian singer and nudist, Caroline Sam, popularly known as Maheeda has pleaded with undefeated Welterweight Boxing Champion, Floyd Mayweather to come and have sex with her and she wants him to give him some good loving.

True to type, the self-acclaimed Naija bad girl dominated the news shortly after boxer, Floyd Mayweather’s record-breaking fight against Conor McGregor. Maheeda had taken to her Instagram page to indicate her interest to have sex with the heavyweight champion. She had written, “Okay now daddy, let’s do the main match in bed.”

In a chat with journalists recently, she explained why she wants the boxer in her bed. “Mayweather is the type of man I like. I like them strong, determined and focused, and he looks like a man that would know how to treat a woman well in bed. Contrary to what people think, I’m not after him for his money, I just want him to give me some good loving. And I’m sure he would also enjoy the experience with me.”

Recall that Floyd Mayweather recently defeated Irish mixed marshal art star, Conor McGregor, in the 10th round of the boxing bout at the T-Mobile Arena.

