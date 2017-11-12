Professor Ishaq Akintola, Director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) was intentionally absent at the wedding reception of his daughter which recently took place in Lagos.

According to the Muslim activist and social crusader, the extravagance of public functions in Nigeria today is something he was unable to stomach and led to his avoiding the occasion of his daughter’s happiest day.

He revealed this much in an interview with Punch.

Akintola said, “Let me state, ab initio, and for the avoidance of any doubt, that I love my daughter, the lucky bride. She is an obedient girl, highly disciplined. She has never been wayward and I have never had cause to reprimand her in any way.

She is the ideal daughter any father would crave. My son-in-law too, Barrister Anjorin, meets all my dreams of a husband for my daughter. I launched a struggle against wasteful spending a long time ago. .

I also made it a duty to publicly articulate strong objections to profligacy, both in public and private spending. I have called on governments to impose cow tax on anyone who slaughters more than one cow for a ceremony. .

I have publicly condemned the aso ebi syndrome. I know how to spend any amount on the education of my sons and daughters, but I can’t see any reason why I should spend lavishly on their nikah.

Expensive weddings scare young men, keep them single and waste the ladies’ time. Society wedding is not haram and it is in order for those who have more than enough money to spend on it. .

But, I frown upon those who go out of their way to pose as if they are comfortable, even though they are suffering and smiling. Nigerians love to live false life. They take loans and continue paying the loans for two or more years after the wedding. This is what I detest. I do not hate rich people.”

