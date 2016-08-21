Former Registrar/Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. ‘Dibu Ojerinde, has disclosed the reason why he was removed from his position.

The former JAMB Registrar said his removal from office did not come to him as surprise.

He said that he was removed “because there was a change in regime and everybody was clamouring for office.”

Ojerinde said this in an exclusive interview with SUNDAY PUNCH in Abuja.

He said, “I feel good that I am leaving JAMB better than we all met it at that time. I am sure the person who has come to takeover is going to be as good if not better than I am. I have done everything I wanted to do. There is no other thing I want to do and that is why God says it is time for me to leave. That is it.

“Through the grace of God a lot of things have been done. My wish is that the management should continue the way they used to do it. We used to have a philosophy of ‘yes you can do it’ and things are being made possible.”

He added, “It was a big relief for me because there were so many things in my head. In fact, I started packing my luggage five months ago, precisely since March 2016. So, it didn’t come as a surprise to me.

“Any reasonable person would have seen it coming because there was a change in regime and everybody was clamouring for office. Definitely, I think I have paid my dues and I was ready to go.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment