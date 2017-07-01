Why I'm Defending Kidnapper, 'Evans' - Lawyer - The Herald Nigeria

Following public outcry, Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has revealed why he is defending notorious kidnap gang leader, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, better known as “Evans.”

According to the lawyer who was speaking with Sun Newspaper, defending Evans is based on the laws of the country.

He added that many Nigerians are ignorant of what the law says in such cases, a reason they are lashing out on him.

The lawyer said that, “no matter the bases of the complaints of the cause of your crime, no matter how unpopular is the cause of your crime, no matter how bad is the cause of your crime, the legal practitioner has a duty to take up the cause, if he’s properly briefed and provided that person represents his client within the bounds of law.”

According to him, “…no matter the public opinion, I have the responsibility to take up the matter. We were properly briefed. So, our action is based on law. And we want to represent our client within the bounds of law, within the confines of law.”

“So, if you for instance, you’re a journalist, if you brief me… you don’t want me to take up your cause, because people are saying negative things about you, or because people have condemned you and found you guilty before the media, that I should not take up your case?”

Furthermore, Olukoya Ogungbeje added that he made wide, extensive consultations before taking up the case.

“Look, let me tell you right away,” he noted. “We were briefed two weeks ago. And I told them to give me two weeks to think, whether I would take up the brief or not. I did my consultations.”

