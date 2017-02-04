Why My Boko Haram Family Attacked Me - Boko Haram Member - The Herald Nigeria

A repentant Boko Haram member has revealed his ordeal in the hands of the group after he countered their activities which he branded ‘unIslamic’.

Speaking during his parade in Maiduguri, 31-year-old Mohammed Abubakar whose left leg and right hand were amputated by member of the terrorist group said:

I once told my friend Hassan Danguduma we had to flee and surrender because our activities are unIslamic, he pretended as if he supported the idea, but leaked the secret to our Amir. So they amputated my left leg and right hand from the wrist.”

Mohammed Abubakar who was caught while trying to flee from Sambisa forest after the area was raided by men of the Operation Lafiya Dole continued: “I managed to escape after spending two years with them. I was abducted from Wulgo Hausari village of Gamborou Ngala local government but for fear of being killed, I joined the group. I’m loyal to Mamman Nur-led faction.”

He added : “They said I was planning to expose them to the Nigerian Government, so they did all this to me. After they chopped off my left leg and right hand, they threw me into a culvert where I was left struggling, until soldiers came and rescued me.

“All I can say s that all we had been told by Boko Haram leaders were lies and misleading. I never joined them to kill anyone.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment