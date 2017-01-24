Why Odion Ighalo May Not Be Joining Our Side - West Brom Coach Reveals - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

West Bromwich Albion’s coach, Tony Pulis has cooled down rumors of the Nigerian born footballer, Odion Ighalo’s connection with his team.

Recall that the coach had shown interest in the Ajegunle born footballer’s transfer from his current club in Watford to his.

Speaking on why the transfer may not happen, Pulis noted that he had wanted to sign the Nigerian star who has rejected two offers to join Chinese side but Watford’s asking price is too high.

Pulis noted that Watford’s request for the player who had scored just two goals in the season was too high.

Pulis said: “I think Watford want too much so I don’t think we’ll be in that one.”

He added: “I’ve spoken to John about it and John is keen on us to get a couple in.

“The squad is quite thin and we need to do that.”

