The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, has revealed why the party has always failed to win elections in Anambra state since 2013.

According to him, internal wrangling within the state chapter of the Party was responsible for the Party’s loss.

In an interview with Leadership newspaper, Makarfi said: “We can’t give excuses but since 2013, we as a party have been having problem with Anambra. It is a complex internal issue and it was there before we did the primaries.

“So, all I can say is that, it is an internal problem but not something exclusive to the primaries. People had a mindset from observations to do what they had decided to do for reasons best known to them.

“Based on internal problems of Anambra, a time to write a history of why PDP has been failing in Anambra is not now.

“Most of us are really aware of what the issues have been and they are still with us. Some don’t consider it as a loss per se, while many others consider it as a loss.”

