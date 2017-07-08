Why People Say I'm Controversial -Gov. Fayose - The Herald Nigeria

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has revealed that he is one of the controversial politicians in Nigeria.

According to Ayo Fayose who was speaking at the 13th Convocation lectures of the Benson Idahosa University in Benin City, many people call him controversial because he talks when others keep quiet.

Speaking further, Fayose noted that controversies are good in a democratic setting.

”I am controversial because I am doing things others are not doing because they lack the courage and are afraid,” the governor said.

“Controversy is necessary in a democratic setting , and we must be courageous enough and if you are not controversial, then you are afraid.”

On President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor said that Nigerians voted for him when he had passed his peak in life and already on diminishing return.

He added that that is why the country seems to be losing out under Buhari’s leadership.

“You can only give your best at your best. Our president is at diminishing return as at today. I should be quoted.” Fayose said.

“We cannot all sleep and face one direction. Idahosa did not do these things when he was close to his grave; he did them at his prime when he had the energy to make a difference.

“How do you give laptop or I-pad to a seventy-something year’s old man? How can we continue to struggle with our sons for positions meant for them?”

