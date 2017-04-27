Why Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele Split - Report - The Herald Nigeria

Following the report which surfaced online regarding the alleged split between Nolywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and one of her top stars on comic series, Jenifa’s Diary, Olayode Juliana popularly known as Toyo Baby, fresh report has revealed what allegedly happened between the two.

According to TNS, Funke Akindele and Toyo baby have parted ways despite the actress, Toyo Baby’s Instagram post which denied the allegation.

TNS reported that the young actress parted ways with Funke Akindele because of ‘Bad pay’.

The source according to TNS said Toyo Baby was cut off from the show becasue she requested an increment in pay.

Sources close to SceneOneProductions, the producers of Jenifa’s Diary, also told TNS that Funke Akindele was fond of underpaying her acts through her production manager who also doubles as her younger sister, Abimbola.

The sources further added that the actress pays between 3,000 and 150,000 per season on the show depending on the role played.

An actress who spoke to the news source via text message was quoted to have said: “I got a text message from Sceneone Productions that I had been selected to act on Jenifa’s Diary and I will be part of a party scene. I was so excited that I told my entire family about it. Mind you, it wasn’t my 1st time acting but d feeling of being on Jenifa’s diary was a big deal for me. I was asked to come with 5 different party costumes. Location was Amen Estate, Eleko.

After filming with over 30 girls the whole night, Funke came to address us and advice that money shouldn’t be our priorities at this stage; that was when it occurred to me that something awkward was about to happen….just then, the Production Manager, Mr Osmond whispered something to Funke’s sister, Abimbola & she started paying us each 3K. Can u imagine?, 3K for all night shoot!…on Jenifa’S DIARY!… I was so mad, some of us had to turn down the money shaa….couldn’t face my mom to explain to her wat happened the next morning.”

Reports further indicated that actors like FalzTheBahdGuy, Lota Chukwu, Omotunde Lolo 1 and others were given as much as N150,000 on the show while other stars with Cameo appearances such as Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa got about N100,000 for their appearance.

