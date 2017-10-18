The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin has admitted the difficulty in defeating terror groups totally.

He further blamed the inability on the global and transnational dimensions of Boko Haram terrorist organisation and others worldwide.

He also said that the revolution in information and communication technology had compounded the efforts of the world’s militaries in dealing with the terrorist groups.

However, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the Federal Government had entered into a collaboration with the United States (U.S.), Israel, the United Kingdom (UK), Jordan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia not only in capacity-building, but also in acquisition, installation as well as application of technologies in countering terrorism.

Olonisakin, who spoke at the opening ceremony of international seminar with the theme “Managing Asymmetric Security Challenges in the 21st Century,” organised by the Nigerian army, noted that managing emerging threats by terrorists had become a fundamental challenge in view of the global and transnational nature, which had been compounded by the revolution in information and communication technology.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related