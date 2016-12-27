Why We Didn't Live-stream Olamide's OLIC 3 - HipTV Explains - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The HipTV management has reacte to the backlash from Nigerians following its failure to live stream Olamide In Concert 3 event which held last night.

Nigerians had taken to their social media account to link the failure of the media house to air the concert with Olamide’s absence at the Headies Awards which held some nights ago in Lagos.

In reaction to the backlash, HipTV took to its social media page on Instagram to release a statement which reads:

“@baddosneh (Olamide) not attending #theheadies2016 had nothing to do with HipTv not covering OLIC3.

The organisers did not want the event live on TV. Unlike the last two, HipTv was not responsible for the production and this has nothing to do with our relationship with YBNL.

We are cool, as a matter of fact, we were in attendance.”

