Mr. Edward Soje, the late director who recently committed suicide after his wife gave birth to triplets, was paid in December 2016 according to the Kogi State Government.

The government, however, maintains that the non-payment of salary was not the cause of his suicide.

In a statement signed by the Kogi State Head of Service, Deborah Ogunmola, the government explained that the director wasn’t paid because he was under suspicion of falsifying his age.

“For the records, these are the facts surrounding Mr. Soje’s employment with the Kogi State Government: He continued to receive his salaries till December, 2016, even while the Staff Screening and Verification was ongoing.” the statement read.

“His pay was stopped after proof emerged that he falsified his age records. His confession to the offence is on video.

“Following engagements with labour, the Kogi State Governor magnanimously commuted the disciplinary action due against certain categories of offenders by grant of pardon. Mr. Soje fell into one of the categories.

“Pardoned workers were processed for reinstatement and payment in batches. Mr. Soje was in the September 2017 batch and he was aware of this fact.

“The Kogi State Teaching Service Commission, where he worked, had forwarded a template for payment to government and Mr. Soje was aware that he was listed to receive six months back pay, leaving only two months (August and September) outstanding.

“Edward Soje was not just member of my staff; he was also married to my sister-in-law. His death is shocking, both as one related to him, and one responsible for him in an official capacity.”

