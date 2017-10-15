Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has explained the reason why the champions lost to Crystal Palace while describing the 2-1 defeat as a “difficult” game.

The Premier League champions went behind to a deflected Yohan Cabaye strike before Tiemoue Bakayoko equalized for the Blues. However, Wilfried Zaha scored the winner for Palace, who before the fixture had never scored or won in the league.

“Today was a difficult game for us. Our start was poor. We had to start with more personality,” Conte stated at his post-match conference.

“Despite this we have to find the will to fight. This season we have to put 150% because it will be difficult.

“We conceded goals at bad times which made it very difficult for us. Palace grew in confidence.

“I don’t like to lose. Today my soul is bad. We must try to turn a negative situation into a positive situation.”

Conte also ruled out Victor Moses from their Champions League fixture in midweek against Roma. The Nigerian forward left the pitch with a suspected hamstring problem.

“Moses is definitely out of the Roma game. I’m not sure if it is a serious injury yet.

“It was hard to start without Morata and Kante today and then lose Moses to injury in the first half,” the Italian added.

