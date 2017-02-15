Why You Should Not Marry A Man Below 30 And Woman Below 28 - George Lutterodt - The Herald Nigeria

A controversial marriage counselor had advised ladies to only get married after the age of 28 and men after 30.

The marriage counselor, George Lutterodt who advised churches to distribute condoms to youth on Valentines day as the programs they’ve organised can not stop them from having sex noted that a man who marries before 30 years can’t remain faithful.

Speaking during an interview on 3FM, the marriage counselor said: “A woman must marry after 28. You are not serious to marry below. You need to build a single life. You need to build a standard for yourself.

“After you build your single life, you can marry to satisfy a man. A man who marries below 30 can’t stay in marriage. A man must be 30 and above before he can stay in marriage otherwise, he will be looking somewhere else to be spoon-fed.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment