Wicked Father Brutally Strangles 14-Year-Old Son To Death In Abuja - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A 44-year-old man, Sunday Ibrahim has been arrested by security operatives for allegedly murdering his 14-year-old son, Musa Ibrahim, in Kabusa village in Apo area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, Mr Mohammed Mustapha, told newsmen that the court granted the ex-wife custody of the couple’s children, adding that Ibrahim’s primary reason for the abominable act was to cause the ex-wife absolute heartbreak and ensure that she would never see her son again.

It was also learnt that after committing the evil act, Ibrahim ran to the house of his uncle, Haruna Isah, who resides at Airport road, Abuja, to confess that he had killed Musa.

Isah, who could not take the sad news, quickly reported the matter at the Ido Police Station, arrested Ibrahim and handed him over to the Apo Police Station, from where the case was subsequently transferred to the homicide section of the FCT Criminal Investigation Department of the police command.

During interrogation, Ibrahim said “I strangled my son, Musa, to punish my ex-wife. Immediately after killing him, I ran to a native doctor to perform some rituals for me. I also ran to my uncle, Haruna Isah and confessed to him that I had strangled my son. I want my family to forgive me for the evil I have done.”

The FCT police, however, assured that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

