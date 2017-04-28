My Wife Is Always Sending Armed Robbers After Me - Man Narrates - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian man has accused his wife of sending armed men after him to rob him.

The 60-year-old Nigerian man, Mr. Atanda Adejumo who appeared before the Ifako Ijaiye Customary Court begged the court to separate him from his wife after 24 years of marriage.

The man alleged that his wife sends robbers after him and has tried to kill him once which led him to move out of his house to a rented apartment.

The aggrieved husband further told the court that he had to jump out of his one-storey house in new Oko-Oba during the last robbery incident in 2014 noting that his wive during the incident never advised him against jumping.

NewTelegraph reported Adejumo to have said: “I was scared and I couldn’t think straight at that moment. I told her I would jump to the next building. I expected her to try to stop me, but she didn’t.

“Rather, she dragged away our child who was saying ‘Daddy don’t jump.

“It was later that I found out that she and her daughter went to hide under the staircase. If they had told me before, I wouldn’t have jumped.”

Adejumo’s wife of 24 years in her defence said she begged him not to jump adding that he refused all her pleas.

“The robbers came for the ‘Yahoo boys’ staying downstairs, not us.”

