Wife of Senate President, Mrs. Toyin Saraki Speaks on Importance of Girl-Child Education at the Women and Girls Summit in Abuja - The Herald Nigeria

The Wife of the Senate President and Chair of the Forum of Senators’ Wives Mrs. Toyin Saraki, has commended the National Centre for Women Development, the Office of the Wife of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for organising the 3rd Edition of the Women and Girls Summit with the theme: “Putting the Girl – Child at the Heart of National Development”

Speaking on the importance of Girl-Child education, Mrs. Saraki said;

“Alongside Primary Healthcare, Primary Education is as crucial for our girls. Currently, 10.5 million children are out of school. Our young girls are not able to access the immense benefits of early childhood development that education brings are slim. Education is the key for development and prosperity, it is key for a girl’s future to provide for herself, to understand her body and health and also so that she grows into a woman who knows her choices and decides what life she would like to lead. Education is power.

“Let us empower, educate our girls, so that they can truly survive, thrive and transform. Let us strengthen and invest in our primary healthcare services so we radically reduce our mortality rates, irrespective of location. Let Girls Learn, and Let Girls Lead!”

Mrs Saraki was represented by Mrs. Rachel Owan-Enoh, the wife of Senator John Owan-Enoh, Cross River Central, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance.

