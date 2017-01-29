Wike begins construction of Rumuji-Ibaa-Obele-Isiokpo road, bridge

Gov. Nyesom Wike has flagged off the construction of Rumuji-Ibaa-Obele-Isiokpo road and bridge in Emohua and Ikwerre local government areas in Rivers state.

The News Agency of Nigeria [ NAN] reports that the road, abandoned over the years by past administrations in the state, connected two local governments.

Wike, at the ceremony at Ibaa in Emohua local government area of Rivers state on Saturday said that the project would create employment for the people.

The governor stated that the project was in fulfilment of his electioneering promises during the past election for the people of the area.

He pledged that he would fulfil all his electioneering promises he made to the people to ensure better living conditions for them.

Wike noted that he could not sit down as a governor and see the people of the area operating on such deplorable road and bridge.

The governor stressed that no amount of distraction would stop him from delivering services to the people of the state.

‘’ No amount of distraction can stop me from fulfilling my promises, I know your problems, I am ready to solve them.

”From this project you will get employment to pay school fees and do other things, ‘’ he added.

‘’ This is a Golden Jubilee year and a project year; as I am sleeping, I am thinking of project, as I am discussing with my wife, I am thinking of project, as I am eating, I am thinking of project, ‘’ Wike said.

He promised the people that he would personally supervise the pace of work on the project and ensure early completion to alleviate their suffering.

The governor commended the youths of the area for accepting the amnesty programme the state government offered to them.

Wike said that he would not have been happy as the governor, seeing his people killing themselves.

He commended the Chiefs, the elders, the men, women and the youths for the peace being enjoyed in the communities and the entire local government area.

In his remarks, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Emohua Council, Mr John Wokoma said that the deplorable state of the road had been a source of concern to people of the area.

‘’ This is a special event and milestone. After years of failed promises by past administrations, the people today are excited to see you as their governor, ‘’ he added.

He said that the road when completed would usher in development in the communities, adding that market women could easily convey their products to the market.

The State Commissioner for Works, Mr Harrison Bathuel said upon completion, the road would attract investment and rapid development to the area. (NAN)

