Wike calls on NDDC to cooperate with Rivers Govt to achieve set goals

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to cooperate with the state government to achieve their set goals.

The Governor made the call when the Board and Management of NDDC paid a him a courtesy call on Friday in Port Harcourt.

He also urged the commission to inform the government of its plans, adding that the two entities shared similar goals of delivering service to the people.

Wike said, ‘’It is not good to start fighting with the state government if you are sure what you want to do is to develop the state, ‘’ he said.

He urged the commission not to fight the state government over the construction of road projects or on any other issue.

Wike said that no matter the political leaning of members of the board of the commission, they needed to cooperate with the government to achieve their aims.

The governor urged the board members of the commission to always let government know of contracts to be awarded to avoid duplication.

Wike further urged NDDC to be focused on its core mandate, in a bid to ensure quality delivery of service to the people of the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the board, Sen. Ndoma Egba, pledged to work with the state government and ensure cordial relationship with other state governments.

He urged the Rivers government to rescind its decision to revoke Certificate of Occupancy of the land given to it by the state government.

The chairman disclosed that the commission had a master plan since 2007, adding that the board would ensure its implementation.

He refuted rumours making rounds that it was the commission that sponsored the last election in the state in favour of the All Progressives Congress.(APC) (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment