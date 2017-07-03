 Wike is an Idiot, Ran Like a Slave to Sultan of Sokoto -Asari Dokubo - The Herald Nigeria

Wike is an Idiot, Ran Like a Slave to Sultan of Sokoto -Asari Dokubo

Militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has blasted Governor Nyeosm Wike of Rivers State, calling him an idiot and slave.

 

Nyesom Wike was last week with a delegation of traditional rulers, on a visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar 111.

 

However, Dokubo in a recent interview, availabel on Youtube, landed heavily on Wike for the action, saying his ‘ran like a slave to the Sokoto.

 

Read what Asari Dokubo said below:
“THE GOVERNOR OF RIVERS STATE WILL LIKE A SLAVE, TAKE OUR TRADITIONAL RULERS, RUN TO SOKOTO TO BOW DOWN BEFORE THE SON OF USMAN DAN FODIO AND YOU SAY HE IS THE GOVERNOR OF RIVER STATE.
“BUT WHEN HE IS SHAKING THE HANDS OF HIS OWN TRADITIONAL RULERS, THEY WILL BOW DOWN FOR HIM.

“SUCH IDIOTS ARE THE PEOPLE WHO ARE LEADING OUR PEOPLE AND THEY SAY THEY ARE LEADERS? WHO MADE THEM LEADERS? BY THE CORRUPT ELECTORAL PROCESS”

