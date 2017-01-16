Wike orders for preparations towards Special International Golden Jubilee Polo Tournament

Rivers’ Gov. Nyesom Wike has given directives for the organisation of a Special International Golden Jubilee Polo Tournament to mark the state’s 50th anniversary in May, an official has said.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said Wike gave the directive on Saturday.

“He gave the directives at the closing ceremony of the Port Harcourt Golden Jubilee Polo Tournament, held at the Port Harcourt Polo Club.

“The governor said the May tournament would further showcase the peaceful nature of the state and show its readiness for national and international sporting events,’’ the official said.

He quoted Wike as saying his administration would always promote sports as an avenue to empower youths and enhance business activities.

“I direct the Port Harcourt Polo Club to liaise with the Golden Jubilee Committee to organise an international polo tournament that will form an integral part of the Golden Jubilee celebration.

“We want more people to come and feel the peaceful nature of the state and also benefit from the business opportunities that abound in the state.’’

Nwakaudu said the governor also commended organisers of the Port Harcourt Golden Jubilee Polo Tournament which attracted polo players from across the country.(NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment