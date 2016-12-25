Wike preaches peace in Okrika

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Saturday sued for peace among the traditional rulers and chiefs of Okrika Kingdom.

Wike made the appeal at the unveiling of a monument and banquet of the legend, King Amanyanabo Ibanichuka (Ado VI) of Okrika, his office said in a statement.

Amanyanabo, who ruled between 1816 and 1896, was the last of Okrika’s sovereign rulers, the statement, signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, said.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Chukwuemeka Woke, the governor urged the Okrika chiefs to resolve their differences in order to take their rightful place in the state.

Wike noted that the role of the traditional institution in governance could not be over-emphasised, hence the need for them to unite and rally round the state government.

He said: “Permit me to join the Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council to make an appeal for peace.

“I am here to say that the Rivers State Traditional Council is missing its very important branch.

“Whatever is the disagreement, please work towards making peace so that this kingdom can get a representative in the council.”

The governor stated that his administration would continue to promote a “robust relationship with traditional rulers”.

On the achievements of Ibanichuka VI, Wike noted that everything said about the king was what his administration was doing by providing amenities, facilitating commerce and protecting the integrity of the kingdoms.

“So, it is on the basis of this understanding that the present administration enjoys a robust relationship with the Rivers State Traditional Council.

“We have provided every logistic support that is required to ensure the full functioning of the council,” he said.

The occasion was attended by traditional rulers from different parts of the state, according to the statement.

The Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Council, King Dandeson Jaja, who is the Amanyanabo of Opobo, also preached peace among the Okrika chiefs. (NAN)

