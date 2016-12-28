Wike presents N470bn budget for 2017

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers says the State’s 2017 budget will accelerate economic growth.

Wike made the statement while presenting the 2017 Budget in the State House of Assembly in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The governor said the budget was done bearing in mind the current economic situation in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor presented N470bn for the 2017 fiscal year.

He proposed N141 billion being 30 per cent of the budget for recurrent expenditure.

He further proposed N329 billion, representing 70 per cent of the budget for capital expenses.

Wike said the budget was premised on the need to consolidate achievements of 2016 and to restore the state’s economy.

“We need to return to the path of sustainability and growth as well as expand economic opportunities for all sectors.

“ We want to enhance the business environment, including tackling the security challenges for the private sector to grow’’, he said.

He pledged the readiness of his government to ensure effective implementation of the budget in the interest of the state.

“We have said it severally, the days of wasting scarce public resources on frivolities or unviable social and economic programmes are over for good’’, he said. (NAN)

