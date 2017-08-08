 Wike sacks caretaker committee chairmen of 4 LGAs in Rivers

Wike sacks caretaker committee chairmen of 4 LGAs in Rivers

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Monday in Port Harcourt relieved the Chairmen of four Local Government Caretaker Committees of their appointments.

According to a statement by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the governor on Electronic Media, the affected committee chairmen are those of Gokana, Asari-Toru, Emohua and Ogu-Bolo Local Government Areas.

The governor thanked the Chairmen for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The statement did not specify reasons for the sacking of the affected caretaker committee chairmen (NAN)

LMI/DOE/YAZ

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar