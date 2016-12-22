Wike’s leaked calls: Police, INEC Invite Foreign Experts - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the leaked tape allegedly involving Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike and some INEC officials plotting to rig the legislative rerun, the Police has resorted to use the expertise of foreign investigators to analyse the tape.

This was disclosed by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris when he received the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Idris said the specialists will soon arrive the country to assist with the investigation.

He also said those indicted of the murder of two policemen during the rerun will be punished.

He said, “A panel will be inaugurated tomorrow (today) that consists of specialists and professionals that will look into ending electoral violence in the country.

“We are also getting support from CSOs (civil society organisations) from outside the country who feel committed that it is time for Nigeria to have peaceful elections. They are offering support in audio analysis of some audio recordings that have been viral on Facebook and very soon they will be in the country to assist us with some of these audio recordings.

“All these are steps taken to ensure that we get to the bottom of this election violence and by the grace of God, Rivers will be the last state that we are going to have this kind of experience, it will never happen again.”

Idris also said four people arrested for the murder of the police officers have started giving useful information.

Idris said, “We lost two of our officers on the day of the election. They were kidnapped, their heads were severed from their bodies and their bodies were buried in shallow graves. The vehicle in which they were kidnapped has been recovered.

“We have recovered their bodies, but unfortunately, the information we got from suspects arrested revealed that after severing their heads from their bodies, their heads were thrown into the river.

“These people were killed not because of any personal issue but because they answered the call of duty to serve in the election that took place in Rivers and it is very sad that their lives had to end like this.”

